13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Jun. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Heat is the big weather headline this week as high pressure takes control of the forecast keeping conditions sunny and dry and turning up the temp close to record values by the end of the week. Highs climb to 103º Tuesday, 106º Wednesday, 107º Thursday, 108º Friday and Saturday. These highs are about 10º above the seasonal average and we expect to at least tie the daily high temperature record both Friday and Saturday with lows in the 80s each morning. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for elevations below 4000 ft in Clark County Thursday through Sunday. Other than the heat, we expect sunny skies and light afternoon breezes, not offering much relief from the toasty temps. It's important to stay hydrated if spending time outside and shift outdoor activities to the morning or evening if possible. The pattern begins to break down by the start of next week with gusty wind Sunday and Monday dropping highs back to the low 100s.