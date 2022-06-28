LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot and humid conditions are expected for the first half of the week with isolated storm chances across the region. The mugginess hangs around Tuesday with storm chances near 20% and a high of 106º, the warmest of the week. Breezy wind increases Tuesday with gusts to 25 mph. Storm chances drop to 10% Wednesday with gusts picking up 25-35 mph as a high of 106º. Conditions dry out for the second half of the week, allowing storm chances to drop out of the forecast as skies stay clear and sunny. Gusts 25-30 mph linger through the weekend but temps gradually trend cooler with highs falling close to 100º by the Fourth of July next Monday.