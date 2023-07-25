13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the Colorado River Valley area from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures in Lake Mead, Lake Havasu, Bullhead City, Hoover Dam and Laughlin could reach up to 118°.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be more likely today across the eastern Mojave Desert and northwest Arizona, but a 10% chance of showers remains in Las Vegas. We'll pair the low grade monsoonal moisture with continued temperatures near 110° as a high pressure ridge remains centered over the southern Rockies. We'll pair the heat with south wind gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures remain near 110° through Friday.

