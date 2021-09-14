13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Sept. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures trend cooler heading into the weekend with sunny skies and dry conditions holding, but breezy wind making a comeback to wrap up the week. Triple digit highs hold Wednesday, topping out near 101º with gusts under 20 mph in Las Vegas. Gust speeds 25+ mph return Thursday through the weekend as a pattern flip brings more seasonal air into the start of next week. Highs fall to the upper 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, mid 90s Sunday, and even low 90s (a bit below normal) next Monday and Tuesday. Sunny skies and dry conditions hold through at least the next 7 days with no rain chance in sight.