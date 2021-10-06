13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue Tuesday afternoon with chances decreasing from 50% to 20% after sunset and wrapping up completely overnight into Wednesday morning. The showers that develop have the potential to produce locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and occasional lightning. This storm system moves on, but the cloudy conditions stick around for the second half of the week with partly cloudy conditions Wednesday as highs rebound back to the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy conditions return Thursday as wind gusts to 25 mph increase ahead of Friday's cold front. The front brings the return of a 40% shower chance Friday with breezy wind and temperatures dropping about 10º, from highs in the mid 80s Thursday to the mid 70s Friday. Lows fall to the upper 50s this weekend as sunny skies return.