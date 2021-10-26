13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Oct. 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind settles down Tuesday, delivering pleasant conditions through the end of the week as sunny skies and seasonal temperatures take over. Temps cool quickly once the sun sets Tuesday night with dinner time temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Highs bounce back to the low 70s Wednesday afternoon with sunshine and calmer wind. The warming trend takes highs back to the upper 70s Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 50s with calm conditions. Halloween weekend brings temps slightly above normal, with a forecast high of 80º on Saturday and 77º on Sunday. We expect partly cloudy skies and a light breeze this weekend with gusts 20-25 mph. Lows will fall to the 50s overnight, so cool temps are expected for those out late, but overall the forecast should stay comfortable through the start of next week.