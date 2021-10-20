13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Oct. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will stay below normal through Thursday. Highs will hit the mid 70s on Wednesday and stay in the 70s Thursday. Temperatures have the potential to scrape by 80 on Friday and Saturday due to high pressure slowly building this week. We’ll stay mostly dry but will see more clouds in the sky this week.

There are slight chances for light pop-up showers across the area for the end of the weekend. Favorable timing is late Sunday into Monday. A shortwave of energy will push through and start to bring down temperatures slightly. Winds will also pick up for the weekend. The highest chances for precipitation are for the southern Sierras. Depending on strength and how much moisture it picks up, we could see some precipitation for the Southern Great Basin, including the Las Vegas Valley.