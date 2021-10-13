13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A breeze will stick around for Tuesday with sustained winds between 15-25 mph and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Winds will start to settle by Tuesday evening. Following this cold front temperatures will remain below average. Highs will stay in the 60s for Wednesday and just gradually rise to the low 70s for the rest of the work week.

An area of high pressure will direct winds to a northerly flow along the Colorado River Valley. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph possible. Ridging from this high pressure will cause temperatures to rise and moderate around average for the weekend. Sunny skies will prevail for the week.