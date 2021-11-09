13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Nov. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Tuesday's storm system moves on quickly with clearing clouds and calming winds even by Tuesday night, with sunny skies and warming temperatures through the weekend. Temperatures will cool quickly Tuesday evening with temps in the 60s through dinner time and mid 50s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Light winds with gusts under 20 mph and sunny skies are expected for the remainder of the week with highs climbing from the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday to the upper 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 70s.