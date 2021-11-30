13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Nov. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mild temperatures hold through the week with highs close to record values Wednesday before subtle cooling takes us into the weekend. Tuesday's high of 75º is the warmest of the week coming in 15º above average. Even with temperatures trending cooler, highs stay more than 10º above the seasonal average through the weekend. Tuesday night stays clear and calm with overnight lows in the upper 40s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Clear, sunny skies are expected again Wednesday with a light breeze and a forecast high of 73º in Las Vegas, just a degree shy of the daily high temperature record of 74º set back in 1940. Highs drop to the upper 60s and low 70s starting Thursday through the weekend with lows in the upper 40s. A round of clouds will push through Thursday before clearing Friday with sunny skies taking us through the weekend. A pattern flip looks to happen next week with highs dropping to the mid 60s by next Tuesday.