Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Nov. 30, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
The November 30, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 18:25:31-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mild temperatures hold through the week with highs close to record values Wednesday before subtle cooling takes us into the weekend. Tuesday's high of 75º is the warmest of the week coming in 15º above average. Even with temperatures trending cooler, highs stay more than 10º above the seasonal average through the weekend. Tuesday night stays clear and calm with overnight lows in the upper 40s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Clear, sunny skies are expected again Wednesday with a light breeze and a forecast high of 73º in Las Vegas, just a degree shy of the daily high temperature record of 74º set back in 1940. Highs drop to the upper 60s and low 70s starting Thursday through the weekend with lows in the upper 40s. A round of clouds will push through Thursday before clearing Friday with sunny skies taking us through the weekend. A pattern flip looks to happen next week with highs dropping to the mid 60s by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018