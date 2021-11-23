13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind brings in cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with more mild weather returning in time for the weekend. Gusts between 25-35 mph continue Wednesday with the windiest conditions along the Colorado River Basin and our Mountainous regions as a cold front pushes through. A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Colorado River Valley where gusts could exceed 40 mph at times. The front will sweep the clouds out Wednesday and drop highs 5º-10º across the region, landing in the low 60s in Las Vegas as the breezy wind continues. Winds settle down and skies stay sunny Thanksgiving, but morning temperatures will be especially chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. Seasonal highs are expected Thanksgiving in the low 60s. More mild weather returns by the weekend with sunny skies sticking around and highs climbing back near 70º by Sunday.