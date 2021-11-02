13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Nov. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Southern Nevada settles into a consistent weather pattern this week with sunny skies and calm conditions with high temperatures a touch above seasonal averages. Lows stay in the upper 50s through the weekend with highs 79º or 80º through Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Our next change arrives early next week with an increase in breezy wind and cloud cover Monday and highs falling from the mid 70s to the low 70s by next Tuesday.