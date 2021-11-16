Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Nov. 16, 2021

The November 16, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Comfortably cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected for the second half of the work week as a more seasonal weather pattern settles in for the time being. Clear and quiet conditions take over Tuesday evening after a cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the 60s after sunset and low 50s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Lows land in the upper 40s and low 50s each morning through the weekend with highs ranging from 69º to 71º, just a few degrees above normal. Rounds of cloud cover will push through with afternoon breezes each day, but dry weather is expected to hold through next week.

