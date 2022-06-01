13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After starting the week in the 80s, a steady warming trend takes highs back to the triple digits by the end of the week. Tuesday night is calm and clear with dinner time temps in the low 80s. Lows start in the mid 60 Wednesday morning with highs climbing to the low 90s under a sunny sky. High temps jump close to 100º by Thursday as a breezy wind develops. Gusts 25 mph Thursday turn into 30 mph gusts Friday and Saturday as highs fall to the mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds settle and temps warm into next week, we're back to 100º Monday.