13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Winds relax Tuesday night with the calmest day of the week expected Wednesday before a big warm up Thursday and big wind comes back in time for the weekend. Gusts drop under 20 mph after sunset Tuesday night with a clear sky and comfortable temps taking us into Wednesday morning. Lows start near 60º Wednesday before climbing to the mid 80s, near the seasonal average for early May. We'll enjoy sunny skies and gusts under 20 mph Wednesday afternoon. Gusts increase 25-30 mph again Thursday as temps jump 10º above average to the mid 90s. Similar conditions are expected Friday with high clouds mixing in with the sunshine to go along with the warm temps and breezy wind. Highs fall to the low 90s Saturday with gusts 30-35 mph expected, more significant wind picks up Mother's Day with gusts exceeding 45 mph possible as highs drop to the low 80s. Blowing dust and debris will be an issue and it's best to set brunch plans indoors. Breezy wind lingers into the start of next week as highs fall 10º below average to the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.