13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —This week's warming trend takes highs back to the triple digits by the end of the week before breezy wind helps usher in cooler air, dropping highs to the upper 80s for Memorial Day. Tuesday night is clear and calm with dinner time temps in the upper 80s and low 90s before lows fall to the low 70s ahead of Wednesday morning. Highs jump near 99º Wednesday afternoon with sunshine and gusts under 20 mph. We'll hit the triple digits again Thursday with a forecast high of 102º, almost 10º above the seasonal average. Gusts increase to 25 mph Thursday and 30 mph Friday as the ridge of high pressure begins to break down, allowing for a few clouds to mix in Friday and Saturday and keeping a breezy wind in play through the holiday weekend. Highs fall from 100º Friday to the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday and upper 80s for Memorial Day on Monday. Gusts continue 20-30 mph through the start of next week with plenty of sunshine.