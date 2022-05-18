13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs hold about 10º above average in the upper 90s close to 100º through Thursday before a cold front brings gusty wind and "cooler" air to close out the week. Gusts are capped under 25 mph Tuesday evening with dinner time temps in the 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Winds calm Wednesday with sunshine and highs back in the upper 90s. We jump to a high of 101º in Las Vegas Thursday, which we expect to be the first official triple digit day of the year at the airport. Wind gusts increase close to 40 mph Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region, elevating fire danger with our dry conditions. Gusts relax to 30 mph Friday before calming this weekend with highs dropping back to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday under sunny skies. Highs heat back to the mid 90s Sunday and close to 100º by the start of next week.