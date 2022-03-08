13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Mar. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We're back to seasonal temperatures Wednesday with lows in the 40s and highs near 70º, but the milder air doesn't last long as our next system brings gusty wind and a sharp drop in temperature by Thursday. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday with calm conditions in the morning and increasing wind speeds in the evening. Gusts increase from 30 mph late Wednesday night to close to 40 mph Thursday with the partly cloudy skies delivering a 20% chance for scattered showers. Highs fall 15º below the seasonal average Thursday, capped in the mid 50s. Lows drop to the 30s overnight into Friday morning. We're back to sunny skies and calming wind by the weekend with highs climbing back to the low 60s Friday, near 70º Saturday, mid 70s Sunday, and upper 70s by early next week.