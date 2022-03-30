13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Mar. 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Spotty showers and storms will pop up again Tuesday evening as the storm system wraps moisture around from the north before exiting to our east. A 30% chance lingers through sunset Tuesday with the radar calming after dark and skies clearing ahead of Wednesday. We warm up and dry out for the rest of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through the weekend. Lows start in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, near 80º Friday, and mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. A breezy wind increases early next week as our next trough of low pressure moves in, this brings back a spotty 20% rain chance Monday with temps backing off to the upper 70s.