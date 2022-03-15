13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Mar. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind makes a comeback midweek as a weak system brings a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures for St. Patrick's Day. Highs land close to 80º Tuesday afternoon with increasing cloud cover and wind speed in the evening and temps holding in the 70s through dinner time. Lows start in the mid 50s Wednesday morning with gusts increasing close to 30 mph in the afternoon. We expect mostly sunny skies with highs back in the upper 70s. The weak front delivers a 5º drop in temperature Thursday with highs landing in the low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and gusts to 25 mph. No major issues for St. Patrick's day, just the lingering breeze taking us into Thursday night with dinner time temps in the 60s. We're back to sunny skies and calm wind Friday with morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Our next weather maker arrives Saturday night into Sunday with increasing clouds and gusty wind and highs falling from the upper 70s Saturday to the mid 60s Sunday with a 30% chance for scattered showers as we officially start spring.