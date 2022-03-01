13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Mar. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Warm weather holds through Thursday with highs approaching 80º before a pattern flip brings breezy wind, cooler temps, and rain chances back in time for the weekend. High clouds stream in Wednesday and Thursday, but not enough to keep temperatures from warming more than 10º above normal. Lows start in the low 50s with a forecast high of 77º on Wednesday and 80º on Thursday. The average first occurrence of an 80º day in Las Vegas is March 14th, so we're not too far ahead of schedule. Our next system arrives this weekend with Thursday's breeze turning to gusty wind 30+ mph Friday with increasing clouds and a 40% chance for rain and highs falling to the low 60s. We'll drop 10º below the seasonal average Saturday capped in the upper 50s as the breezy wind and a 30% rain chance. Clouds clear and winds calm by Sunday with highs back to the low 60s. More sunshine is expected early next week with highs back to the mid 60s by Tuesday.