LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms stay possible Tuesday night and Wednesday before the forecast dries out and cools slightly heading into the holiday weekend. A 20% storm chance lingers until sunset Tuesday with the potential for pockets of heavy rain, gusty outflow wind, and dangerous lightning. Storm chances taper off after sunset with the cloud cover clearing out ahead of sunrise Wednesday. We wake up to mid 80s Wednesday morning with a quick heat up taking highs near 105º. A 20% storm chance develops again Wednesday afternoon and evening as gust pick up close to 30 mph. We increase gusts to 35 mph Thursday as drier air returns to the region, we drop rain chances from the forecast through the holiday with sunny skies and breezy winds. Highs fall to the upper 90s by the Fourth of July, about 5º below normal for this time of year.