LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A weak monsoon pattern sets up Wednesday, helping pull in enough moisture to keep isolated rain chances and humidity in play through the weekend. Tuesday night is clear and warm with highs in the upper 90s giving way to evening temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. Clouds increase from the southeast ahead of sunrise Wednesday with a 20%-30% rain chance developing by the morning commute. We expect any showers that develop to be light and widely scattered and wrap up by late afternoon. With the increase in cloud cover, highs are limited to the mid 90s Wednesday. We're back to the triple digits Thursday with isolated to widely scattered storm chances returning in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity and a 10% chance for showers hangs around through the weekend with highs 100º-105º.