13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Jun. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After a brief break from the intense heat, highs climb back to the triple digits Wednesday before gusty wind delivers another round of 90s in time for the weekend. Tuesday night is clear and calm with temps in the low 90s through the evening, no weather worries as you head out to the polls to cast your vote. Lows dip into the low 70s ahead of sunrise Wednesday with calm wind and sunny skies through the afternoon as high climb back near-normal close to 100º. Highs jump to 107º Thursday as gusts pick up to 25 mph, increase 30-35 mph Friday and Saturday as our next cold front moves through. This helps drop highs back to the mid to upper 90s in time for the weekend under a mostly sunny sky.