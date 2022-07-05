LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunny skies, breezy wind, and triple digit heat settle in this week with highs climbing close to 110º by the start of next week. Tuesday is mostly clear and warm with dinner time temps in the 90s as gusts continue close to 25 mph. Lows start in the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week with sunny skies and dry conditions holding. Southwest gusts 25-30 mph pick up each afternoon with an area of low pressure sitting off the Pacific coast. That low pressure system exits approaching the weekend as winds calm and temps climb. Highs increase from 101º-102º Wednesday and Thursday, to 105º Friday, 107º Saturday, and get close to 110º by the start of next week.