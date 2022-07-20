LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon moisture moves on this week as intense heat returns to the region. An isolated storm chance continues Tuesday night, favoring the mountains, with chances generally 10% or less through sunset. Partly cloudy skies continue through the end of the week with slightly less humidity, but we're really turning up the heat! Lows start in the upper 80s and low 90s with highs close to 110º through Friday. Another surge of monsoon moisture moves in starting this weekend, allowing highs to drop closer to the seasonal average of 105º by the start of next week as isolated storm chances return.