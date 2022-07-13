LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Triple digit heat holds until almost midnight Tuesday night after hitting highs over 110º again Tuesday afternoon. Winds calm and skies clear overnight into Wednesday, but lows don't offer much relief from the heat, only falling to the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for the second half of the week as an area of high pressure helps to funnel in monsoon moisture across the southwest. The uptick in humidity drops highs under 110º through the weekend, although still a few degrees above the seasonal average of 105º, with isolated 10%-20% storm chances in the forecast each day through the start of next week.