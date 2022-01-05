13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Our warming trend continues this week taking highs back above normal before the weekend. Tuesday's highs in the low 50s give way to a chilly evening with dinner time temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. We're back to sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing to the upper 50s Wednesday and low 60s Thursday. A weak system will pick up the breeze Friday, spreading high cloud cover back across southern Nevada, but moves on quickly with calmer wind and sunny skies sticking around this weekend with highs staying in the low 60s with lows in the 40s.