13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusty wind continues Tuesday evening with the Lake Wind Advisory in the Colorado River Valley through 6 p.m. with gusts up to 40 mph possible. In Las Vegas, gusts to 30+ mph are expected through dinner time before relaxing under 25 mph after the sun sets tonight. The sky remains clear overnight with very chilly temperatures, lows fall to the mid to upper 30s each morning through the end of the week. Temperatures remain cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s across the Las Vegas valley, a few degrees below average, with a sunny sky and a light breeze. Wednesday's gusts to 20 mph increase back to 25 mph on Thursday and 30 mph in the Colorado River valley. Behind Thursday's round of wind, conditions calm and temperatures warm into the weekend. Highs are in the low to mid 60 Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Our next round of wind arrives early next week with gusts 30+ mph on Tuesday dropping highs back to the upper 50s.