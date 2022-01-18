13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Jan. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Scattered showers dropped up to 0.20" of rain in parts of the valley first thing Tuesday with clearing and calming expected Tuesday evening as high pressure takes control of the forecast for the second half of the work week. Clouds clear Tuesday afternoon with temps in the 50s through dinner time and lows in the low 40s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon with a forecast high of 62º in Las Vegas. Sunshine and seasonal temps with highs in the low 60s linger through the weekend with breezy wind increasing Thursday into Friday. Right now, gusts to 25 mph are expected in Las Vegas Friday with gusts 35+ mph in the Colorado River Valley. This wind will pick up choppy conditions on area lakes this weekend before settling down Sunday. Sunny skies and highs in the 60s hold into the start of next week.