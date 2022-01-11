13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Jan. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and seasonally mild temperatures hold through the middle of the week before clouds move in, bringing the chance for a few sprinkles across the region through the weekend. Tuesday night stays clear and calm with dinner time temperatures in the 50s after highs landed in the low 60s. Low temperatures start in the low 40s Wednesday morning with a mostly sunny sky and calm wind through the afternoon as highs climb to the low to mid 60s. Highs remain in the 60s through the weekend, but thicker clouds return Thursday bringing in a 10% rain chance off and on through the weekend. At this point, organized showers are not in the forecast and there shouldn't be any major issues with outdoor plans, but the possibility for a few raindrops can't be ruled out with the clouds that will continue to mix in through the start of next week as highs hold in the low 60s.