13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Feb. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Spring-like temperatures settle in this week with high pressure keeping skies sunny and highs about 10º above average through the weekend. A breezy wind lingers Wednesday and Thursday with gusts to 25 mph in the Las Vegas valley and 40 mph in the Colorado River valley with waves 1-3 feet expected on lakes in the region. Lows are in the upper 40s each morning with forecast highs landing near 72º in Las Vegas Wednesday and Thursday, bumping to 74º by Friday. Highs in the low 70s linger this weekend with sunny skies and calm wind. We expect a high of 72º on Valentine's Day under a mostly sunny sky. By Tuesday, gusty wind returns as cooler air moves back into the region with highs falling to the mid 60s by the middle of next week with more cloud cover.