13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Feb. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusts 40-50 mph keep the Wind Advisory in play across southern Nevada until 8 p.m. Tuesday, kicking up dust and blowing around debris making travel difficult and dangerous. Gust speeds drop below 30 mph after sunset tonight with wind shifting out of the northwest dragging in much colder air. Rain and snow chances increase tonight, 20%-30% in Las Vegas with a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain, although no significant accumulation is expected in the valley. Several inches of snow are possible for the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains tonight and tomorrow with a Winter Weather Advisory for elevations above 3000 feet in Lincoln and Mohave Counties where accumulating snowfall will make roads slick. The rain and snow chance lingers through Wednesday afternoon. Lows start in the 30s Wednesday morning with highs capped in the low 50s, around 15º below average. This storm system moves on by Wednesday night with sunshine and calmer wind by Thursday, but it takes several days for temperatures to rebound. Lows are close to freezing for the rest of the week with highs in the low 50s Thursday, mid 50s Friday, upper 50s Saturday, and finally back to the 60s by Sunday into the start of next week.