13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusts up to 50 mph continue across southern Nevada Tuesday evening with the Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. for most of Clark County and until 4 a.m. Wednesday in parts of Lincoln and Nye Counties with difficult and dangerous travel due to blowing dust and debris. Once gusts drop below advisory criteria this evening, our attention turns to the shower chance as gusts 20-30 mph continue. A 30%-40% rain and mountain snow chance arrives after 4 p.m. with scattered showers possible off and on through late tonight in the Las Vegas valley, where less than 0.10" of rain is expected to fall. 2" to 4" of snow is possible for elevations greater than 5000 feet in the Spring Mountains tonight. This system pulls away from southern Nevada by Wednesday and we're back to sunny skies as cooler, drier air filters in. Gusts to 30 mph are expected Wednesday and 25 mph Thursday with highs limited to the low 60s each afternoon. Wind will calm by Friday as temperatures begin to rebound, we'll see mid 60s with sunshine Friday and upper 60s with sunshine Saturday. Our next system is set to move in by the start of next week with another chance for rain and gusty wind Monday as highs drop to the upper 50s.