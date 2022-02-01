13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Feb. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Intense wind and drastically cooler temperatures arrive Wednesday with a Wind Advisory for all of southern Nevada going into effect through Wednesday evening. We'll feel wind speeds creep up Tuesday night as the cloud cover clears behind a cold front. Lows fall to the 30s ahead of sunrise Wednesday with gusts increasing throughout the day. In Las Vegas, gusts will peak 30-40 mph with sustained wind 20-30 mph. In southern Clark County and the Colorado River valley, sustained wind is expected to exceed 30 mph with gusts 50-60 mph possible. Gusts of this magnitude create dangerous conditions on area roadways with blowing dust and debris and intense crosswinds that can topple high profile vehicles and motorcycles. It's important to secure patio furniture and large outdoor objects like trampolines by Tuesday night. In addition to the wind, temperatures tumble Wednesday with highs capped below 50º in Las Vegas, more than 10º cooler than the seasonal average. Most of southern Nevada will see sub-freezing temperatures Thursday morning with highs just in the low 50s. The breeze settles heading into the weekend with a slow warm up, we'll see sunny skies and highs back in the low 60s by Saturday.