13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Dec. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mostly cloudy skies keep an isolated rain chance in play Tuesday evening with chances increasing near 20% approaching midnight. With highs capped in the low 60s Tuesday afternoon, lows fall to the upper 40s ahead of sunrise Wednesday as the cloud cover clears. We're back to mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a light breeze and highs rebounding to the mid 60s, 5º-8º above the seasonal average. The mild weather doesn't last long as our next storm system swings through Thursday bringing gusty wind, much cooler temps, and a widespread rain and snow chance across the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place above 6000 ft. from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. with gusts as high as 40 mph and snow accumulations up to 7" making travel difficult. In the Las Vegas valley gusts will reach 30 mph with rain chances arriving by the morning commute and lasting through late afternoon. Much colder air filters in behind this front with highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday falling to the low 50s both Friday and Saturday. Lows will land in the mid 30s this weekend. Sunny skies settle back in Friday through the beginning of next week, but our next storm system looks to arrive next Tuesday bringing the return of rain chances and breezy wind.