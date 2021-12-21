13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Dec. 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Happy Winter Solstice! Today will be the shortest day of the year with a sunset around 4:29 p.m. From here on out, our days will start getting longer. Tomorrow we'll tack on 2 extra seconds of daylight. We're welcoming the first day of winter with dry and cold conditions. Daytime highs will land in the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly evenings and early mornings in the 40s. Clouds clear for a while before they're expected to build again by Wednesday. An active weather pattern is set up to bring snow to the Sierras by Wednesday afternoon and eventually make its way to Southern Nevada, bringing rain chances for the valley and snow chances for the local mountains. Snow levels for the Spring Mountains will remain high Wednesday into Thursday (8,000-9,000 ft) before dropping to 6,000 feet by Friday afternoon. We're looking at a 30% chance of rain Thursday, 60% chance Friday and 30% chance of rain through the holiday weekend. Right now, we just expect passing light showers. Temperatures jump into the mid 60s Thursday before tumbling into the low 50s early next week.