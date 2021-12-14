13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Dec. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Messy weather continues Tuesday evening with widespread valley rain, significant mountain snow, and gusty wind across the board. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday for the Las Vegas valley and northeast Clark County with gusts to 55 mph possible. The Colorado River valley and southern Clark County is under a High Wind Warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday with gusts exceeding 60 mph possible. The higher elevations of Clark, Lincoln, and Nye Counties could experience gusts to 60 mph with heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for elevations greater than 5000 feet in these counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday due to the gusty wind with snow totals of 4"-6" for elevations 5000-7000 feet and 10"-12" above 7000 feet. In Las Vegas, the steady rain chances become more scattered after sunset, but it takes until about midnight to wrap up rain chances completely. After midnight, the cloud cover begins to clear as the cold front drags drier and colder air in. Lows fall to the upper 30s Wednesday morning with highs struggling to make it to 50º both Wednesday and Thursday under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We stick with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s through the weekend.