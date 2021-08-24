13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Wildfire smoke is back with a Smoke Advisory Air Quality alert in Clark County through Wednesday as smoke drifts in from the south and west. Otherwise, breezy wind and above-average temperatures are the trend this week with highs approaching record values by Saturday. Lows stay in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend with highs climbing near 105º Wednesday, 106º Thursday, and 107º Friday and Saturday. Gusts to 25 mph are expected each afternoon, settling down by the end of the week. A pattern shift looks to bring monsoon moisture back to the region early next week with highs falling back to the low 100s with isolated storm chances by Monday.