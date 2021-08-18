13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Aug. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Smoky haze continues this week with strong gusts helping to usher in below average temperatures by Wednesday. An isolated storm chance near 10% sticks around Tuesday night and Wednesday, but dry air filters in behind a cold front that will drop storm chances and clear clouds for the second half of the week. Smoky haze could linger though as wind shifts out of the southwest and air quality is still considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Gusts 25-30 mph continue Wednesday with highs falling to the upper 90s through Saturday with sunny skies as winds relax. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s into the start of next week.