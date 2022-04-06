13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Apr. 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A dry cold front brings breezy wind and a drop in temperature Wednesday before we climb back to the 90s heading into the weekend. Gusts 25-30 mph continue through Wednesday in Las Vegas as the front pulls away from the region, but north gusts are stronger for the Colorado River valley where gusts to 40 mph are possible with a Lake Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning (high fire danger) through 7 p.m. Wednesday. Highs fall about 10º Wednesday, capped near 80º in Las Vegas, but even that is a touch above the seasonal average. Winds settle down Thursday with highs climbing back to the mid 80s Thursday and low 90s Friday and Saturday. Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected through the weekend. Our next weather maker arrives by Sunday as a pattern flip brings strong gusts and a drastic drop in temperature with highs expected to fall to the upper 60s by early next week.