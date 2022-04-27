13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Apr. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A series of systems bring rounds of breezy wind off and on this week with the gustiest conditions expected Thursday, elevating fire danger across the region. Gusts to 30 mph are possible Tuesday night under partly to mostly cloudy skies with dinner time temperatures in the 80s. Gusts near 25 mph hold Wednesday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts pick up to 40 mph Thursday as the second front sweeps through, this one strong enough to drop highs to the low to mid 80s as we close out the week. 40 mph gusts are right on the line for a potential Wind Advisory with a Fire Weather Watch already in effect for Thursday as gusty wind and dry conditions increase the fire danger. Wind settles down Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s make for beautiful conditions for outdoor plans before the breezy wind returns Sunday.