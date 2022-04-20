13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Apr. 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —It's a 13 First Alert Action Day with strong gusts prompting a Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning, and High Wind Warning in parts of the region through 9 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts to 50 mph are possible in the valleys Tuesday evening with gusts over 70 mph possible for the Spring Mountains where the High Wind Warning is in effect. Gusts of this magnitude will create difficult and dangerous travel with strong crosswinds impacting high profile vehicles and motorcycles, blowing dust impacting visibility, and blowing debris creating hazardous conditions on the roads. Broken tree branches could lead to spotty power outages as well. Gusts to 50 mph will relax closer to 30 mph late Tuesday with the breezy wind hanging around overnight into Wednesday. We'll see mostly sunny skies and breezy wind Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Thursday brings our next storm system and our next round of strong gusts to 40 mph, once again increasing the chance for blowing dust and debris. This system drags through more cloud cover and a 30% chance for rain on Friday with highs falling from the low 80s Thursday to the low 70s Friday. This system moves on by the weekend with sunny skies and warming temperatures into the start of next week.