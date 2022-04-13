13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, Apr. 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Tuesday's lingering breeze relaxes after sunset with conditions calming and temperatures warming heading into the weekend. Temps will be chilly after sunset Tuesday evening with 50s through dinner time and lows in the low 40s ahead of sunrise Wednesday. Gusts drop under 20 mph tonight and stay light Wednesday. Highs begin to rebound Wednesday afternoon, but stay well below the seasonal average, with a forecast high of 69º in Las Vegas under a mostly sunny sky. We're back to the mid 70s Thursday and low 80s Saturday and Sunday. The next round of breezy wind arrives heading into the weekend with gusts to 30 mph on Saturday as a weak front moves through. The front will mix in a few clouds on Easter Sunday but won't have much of an impact on temperature, we expect lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 80s for the holiday.