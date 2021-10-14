Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Oct. 14, 2021

The October 14, 2021 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:41 AM, Oct 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Fall like temperatures will stick around for the rest of the work week. Our daytime high of 72° is expected to land 2° shy of the daily temperature record for coolest daytime high. We'll see a high of 73° Friday, which is still about 9° below average for this time of year. Gusty northerly wind return to the Colorado River Valley- close to 35 mph by Friday afternoon. High pressure builds into the weekend that will bring temperatures into the upper 70s through the weekend and early next week.

