13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Nov. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cool and breezy conditions are sticking around for southern Nevada. We'll see our daytime highs landing in the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday with overnight and early morning temperatures plummeting into the low 40s and upper 30s Thanksgiving night. We'll see lingering north winds through the Vegas valley with gusts up to 25 mph and gusty conditions through the Colorado River Valley with sustained north winds 15-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in place for the Colorado River Valley area until 6 p.m. Thursday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Mohave county from 3 AM to 9 AM Thursday with the first freeze of the season possible for northwest Arizona. Daytime highs land in the low to mid 60s again on Black Friday with plenty of sunshine in store for the rest of the week. High pressure builds into our region which will allow us to warm into the low 70s by the weekend.