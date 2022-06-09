Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 9, 2022

Excessive Heat Warning in effect through June 11
The June 6, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 10:58:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday through Saturday, as we approach near record-breaking temperatures.

The high today will reach 107° approaching the record high of 111° that was reached back in 1985.

Friday and Saturday, temperatures could either reach or beat the record highs of 108° (Friday) 109° (Saturday), so it's important to stay indoors if possible, and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Sunday temperatures will drop slightly to 106°, and we can expect a cool down, and some relief from the heat early next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018