13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday through Saturday, as we approach near record-breaking temperatures.

The high today will reach 107° approaching the record high of 111° that was reached back in 1985.

Friday and Saturday, temperatures could either reach or beat the record highs of 108° (Friday) 109° (Saturday), so it's important to stay indoors if possible, and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Sunday temperatures will drop slightly to 106°, and we can expect a cool down, and some relief from the heat early next week.