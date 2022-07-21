Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, July 21, 2022

Posted at 11:19 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 14:19:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are under an Excessive Heat Warning across Southern Nevada as temperatures reach 111° Thursday, and 112° Friday, over Harry Reid International.

The heat warning does expire Friday evening around 8:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service advising people to stay indoors, if possible. If you do take part in any outdoor activities, you'll want to do so early in the morning, or late, after sundown.

Over the weekend, temperatures do cool down slighty to 108° on Saturday, 105° Sunday.

Early next week, the monsoon moisture is expected to make it's way back into the forecast.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018