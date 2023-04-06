13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, April 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our warming trend starts Thursday (upper 60s) and even more so Friday (mid 70s) with daytime breezes at 15-20 mph. We're near 80° on Saturday for the first time this year and mid 80s are here Sunday for Easter. Nighttime lows will climb from the 50s Thursday and Friday nights to the 60s Saturday night and beyond. Upper 80s continue early next week with the possibility of the first 90° day of the year by Monday. Another round of wind will bring temperatures down again by Wednesday.

This will be the first 80° weather of the year, about three weeks behind schedule. Half the year in Las Vegas is spent in the 80s and above.