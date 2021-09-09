13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Sept. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Excessive heat has been the main message this week with highs closer to record values than averages, but as an uptick in humidity arrives, temperatures trend cooler as isolated storm chances increase. The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 9 p.m. Thursday night for the lower elevations of southern Nevada with a 20% storm chance continuing into Friday. Storm chances are better for the higher elevations, but a spotty storm or two can't be ruled out in the valley with pockets of heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning in the storms that do develop. The increase in moisture helps temperatures relax with highs falling to 103º Friday and Saturday. Conditions dry out again this weekend and we're back to the clear, sunny skies Saturday and Sunday as rain chances drop out of the forecast. A breezy wind picks up early next week as a trough of low pressure swings in, this keeps our cooling trend going with highs falling from 104º Sunday, to 103º Monday, losing a degree each day through the end of next week as highs land in the double digits once again.